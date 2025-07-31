CBI to probe suicide by PWD engineer who accused seniors of corruption: Himanta Biswa Sarma

SILCHAR: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the suicide of a 30-year-old Public Works Department engineer who accused her seniors of pressuring her to sign off on fraudulent bills. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Sarma told reporters after the state cabinet meeting that Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota had spoken to the CBI director, and the agency had agreed to take up the case.

“CBI has consented to investigate the matter. However, a formal notification will take 20-25 days as it requires approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Sarma said, adding that Assam Police would continue its investigation in the interim period.

The assistant engineer, a resident of Guwahati, was found hanging in her rented apartment in Bongaigaon on July 22. A handwritten note at the scene accused two senior PWD officials of pressuring her to clear fraudulent bills related to incomplete works.

Based on the contents of the note and a complaint lodged by her family, police arrested superintendent engineer Dinesh Medhi Sharma and sub-divisional officer (SDO) Aminul Islam on charges of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In the note, the deceased allegedly referred to the constant mental harassment and the absence of guidance or institutional support. “I am tired and have nowhere to go. My parents are worried for me,” the note said.

Police said the note has been sent for forensic analysis.

The incident triggered outrage across Assam, with opposition parties and leaders, including Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, demanding a high-level probe into what was described as systemic corruption within the PWD.

Several organisations also staged protests in Guwahati and Bongaigaon, demanding justice for the deceased engineer.

A spokesperson for the All Assam Engineers’ Association stated that the incident had shocked the entire state. “This is not just a case of individual harassment but reflects systemic issues in the department that need urgent reform,” the spokesperson said.

Sarma pledged to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability in the case.

“This is a sensitive case. We are committed to delivering justice,” he said.

Last week, the chief minister indicated that the quality of the project mentioned in the engineer’s note was also being examined. “The building looks good from the outside, but we have asked the department to examine the quality,” he said.