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CBSE 12th result 2026 out declared: How to download scorecards on DigiLocker, UMANG app

Apart from the main website, the Class 12 results are also available on platforms such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in

Published on: May 13, 2026 01:34 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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CBSE Class 12 result out: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 Result 2026 on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their results through the official CBSE results portal at results.cbse.nic.in.

Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications.(AI generated)

Apart from the main website, the Class 12 results are also available on platforms such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Track CBSE Class 12 results (OUT) live updates

Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications. Students also have the option to receive their results through SMS services.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted in India and abroad between February 17 and April 10. All exams were held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

How to check Class 12 results?

  • Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.
  • Click on the class XII result link as required.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Submit and check the result.

How to check results on DigiLocker?

CBSE allows students to appear in up to six subjects, but the official Class 12 result is will be calculated based on the best five subject scores. If a student scores low in an optional or additional sixth subject, it will not affect their reported result or percentage. Only the five best-scoring subjects count.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE 12th result 2026 out declared: How to download scorecards on DigiLocker, UMANG app
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