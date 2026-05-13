CBSE 12th result 2026 out declared: How to download scorecards on DigiLocker, UMANG app

CBSE Class 12 result out: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 Result 2026 on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the board examinations can access their results through the official CBSE results portal at results.cbse.nic.in.

Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications.(AI generated)

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Apart from the main website, the Class 12 results are also available on platforms such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and results.gov.in. Track CBSE Class 12 results (OUT) live updates

Scorecards are also available on the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications. Students also have the option to receive their results through SMS services.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted in India and abroad between February 17 and April 10. All exams were held in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

How to check Class 12 results?

Go to cbse.gov.in and open the results tab.

Click on the class XII result link as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

How to check results on DigiLocker?

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{{^usCountry}} To check the CBSE board results on DigiLocker when released, students can follow the steps mentioned below: Visit the official website of Digilocker.

Click on login link and enter your registration details.

Click on submit and your account will open.

Click on the Class 12 result link available on the page.

Enter your details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. How to check marksheets on the UMANG app {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To check the CBSE board results on DigiLocker when released, students can follow the steps mentioned below: Visit the official website of Digilocker.

Click on login link and enter your registration details.

Click on submit and your account will open.

Click on the Class 12 result link available on the page.

Enter your details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. How to check marksheets on the UMANG app {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Students can access their CBSE Class 12 results through the UMANG app by following these steps: Install the UMANG application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sign in using your registered mobile number.

Type “CBSE” in the app’s search option.

Open the section related to CBSE services.

Tap on the link for “Class 12 Result 2026”.

Enter your roll number and the required login details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future use. How is the result calculated? Explaining the best 5 method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can access their CBSE Class 12 results through the UMANG app by following these steps: Install the UMANG application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sign in using your registered mobile number.

Type “CBSE” in the app’s search option.

Open the section related to CBSE services.

Tap on the link for “Class 12 Result 2026”.

Enter your roll number and the required login details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future use. How is the result calculated? Explaining the best 5 method {{/usCountry}}

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CBSE allows students to appear in up to six subjects, but the official Class 12 result is will be calculated based on the best five subject scores. If a student scores low in an optional or additional sixth subject, it will not affect their reported result or percentage. Only the five best-scoring subjects count.

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