Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of CBSE at results.nic.in. CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates CBSE 12th Result 2026: Class 12 results declared at digilocker.gov.in, direct link to check here (HT File photo)

To check the results, candidates will need their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

The CBSE Class 12 results can also be checked on other official websites which includes - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, Digilocker.gov.in.

The board will release the result link on the mobile apps - Digilocker and UMANG. The CBSE 12th result link will also be available via SMS as well.

Direct link to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 12 board exam results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at results.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBSE Class 12 board examination was held across the country and abroad from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.