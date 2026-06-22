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CBSE begins release of Class 12 re-evaluated results

CBSE announced results for nearly 147,000 students—around 87% of the approximately 168,000 candidates who had applied for verification of marks and re-evaluation after the declaration of board results on May 13.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday began releasing the outcomes of Class 12 post-result services, announcing results for nearly 147,000 students—around 87% of the approximately 168,000 candidates who had applied for verification of marks and re-evaluation after the declaration of board results on May 13.

CBSE begins release of Class 12 re-evaluated results

According to CBSE, the revised marksheets are being made available through DigiLocker and the remaining cases will be processed in phases over the next few days.

“Of the 168,000 Class 12 CBSE students who sought verification of marks and re-evaluation, results for nearly 147,000 students, representing about 87% of applicants, have been announced. We expect the remaining results to be declared in the next couple of days,” a senior education ministry official said.

CBSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 13 for around 1.77 million candidates with overall pass percentage of 85.20%, down by 3.19 percentage points from last year’s 88.39% and the lowest in seven years since 83.40% in 2019. Students were allowed to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer books between May 19 and May 25, following which applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation were accepted from June 2 to June 7.

Candidates whose requests have been marked “No-change” will be given an opportunity to inspect their answer books at the concerned regional office, with the schedule to be announced later.

CBSE said the post-result services platform operated under the supervision of technical experts from the Digital India Corporation, IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to protect the system against unauthorised access and ensure the integrity of the process.

The latest development comes days after HT reported that Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck, which had built CBSE’s on-screen marking system, said nearly 95% of the 404,000 students who sought scanned copies had received them despite “isolated bottlenecks”. HT had also reported on June 6 that CBSE had discontinued the use of Coempt’s OnMark platform for re-evaluation and shifted the process to infrastructure under the board’s direct control.

The board said every application had been processed through a “robust, transparent and carefully monitored system” and urged students and parents not to rely on rumours or unverified social media posts for information on the post-result process.

 
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