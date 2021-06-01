Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE Class 12 exam cancelled but there will be an option to take the exam later

PM Modi held a meeting on the issue of Class 12 board exam where he expressed appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all the stakeholders. He also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting regarding Class 12 board examinations, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)

The central government on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 board examination in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, for students who want to take the exam, they will be given an option by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In a statement released after the Prime Minister's meeting, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive."

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed appreciation that a student friendly decision has been reached after consulting all the stakeholders, the PMO statement said. He also thanked the states for providing feedback on this issue, it added.

Delhi chief minister quickly reacted to the news, saying it's a big relief. "I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

The meeting was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, environment minister Prakash Javadekar, railways minister Piyush Goyal, textiles minister Smriti Irani, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with senior officials including secretary of school education and higher education.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations after the Central government sought time till Thursday.

