CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks | Step-by-step guide
In a notification to students, the board announced that the verification and re-evaluation portal is now live.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for Class 12 students on Tuesday morning after multiple delays.
In a notification to students, the board announced that the verification and re-evaluation portal is now live and advised candidates to carefully follow the application process.
The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal remained inaccessible on June 1.
Follow here for live updates on CBSE results re-evaluation
Verification of marks: Step-by-step guide
After logging in, students will see different sections on the portal.{{/usCountry}}
After logging in, students will see different sections on the portal.{{/usCountry}}
Students can raise issues across all subjects in a single attempt. Multiple issues can also be submitted separately and simultaneously.{{/usCountry}}
Students can raise issues across all subjects in a single attempt. Multiple issues can also be submitted separately and simultaneously.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Select the verification of marks section.{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Select the verification of marks section.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: The subjects for which scanned copies have been obtained will be displayed on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
Step 2: The subjects for which scanned copies have been obtained will be displayed on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
For example, if you have obtained the scanned copy of English, "English" will appear on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
For example, if you have obtained the scanned copy of English, "English" will appear on the screen.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Select the subject.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Select the subject.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Choose the issue you want to report.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Choose the issue you want to report.{{/usCountry}}
The available options are:{{/usCountry}}
The available options are:{{/usCountry}}
• Missing pages – You will be asked to enter the page numbers that are missing.{{/usCountry}}
• Missing pages – You will be asked to enter the page numbers that are missing.{{/usCountry}}
• Supplementary copy missing – Enter the number of missing supplementary copies.{{/usCountry}}
• Supplementary copy missing – Enter the number of missing supplementary copies.{{/usCountry}}
• Graph missing / Map missing.{{/usCountry}}
• Graph missing / Map missing.{{/usCountry}}
• Blurred scanned answer book – Enter the required page number(s).
• Answer book doesn't belong to me.
• Evaluated wrong set.
Step 5: Once completed, click "Save and Continue to Preview".
Step 6: If any changes are required, or if you wish to add another verification request, select "Make Another Verification Request".
Step 7: Once you are satisfied with the details, click "Proceed to Payment".
Step 8: A confirmation message will appear. After you click "Lock My Request and Pay Now", the request will be frozen and cannot be edited.
Step 9: Complete the payment online.
Step 10: After successful payment, download the application.
Step 11: Students can track the status of their verification request through the portal.
Re-evaluation: Step-by-step guide
Step 1: Select the re-evaluation section.
Step 2: Select the subject.
Step 3: Enter the details of the question for which re-evaluation is being requested.
Step 4: Mention the question number.
For example, if the question is 1(a), enter "1(a)".
Step 5: Enter the page number where the question appears in your answer book.
Step 6: Mention the marks obtained for that question or section.
Step 7: In the "Marks Claimed" field, enter the marks you believe should be awarded.
Step 8: Provide the reason for the re-evaluation request. Avoid using general reasons and clearly explain the discrepancy.
Step 9: If required, add more questions for re-evaluation.
Step 10: Repeat the process for all questions for which re-evaluation is being sought.
Step 11: Click "Save and Continue to Preview".
Step 12: Review all details carefully.
Step 13: If another re-evaluation request is required, select the option to add another request.
Step 14: Once all details are verified, freeze the application and proceed. After freezing, no changes can be made. Verify the details and complete the online payment transaction.
Step 15: Once the payment is successful, download the application. Students can track the status of their re-evaluation request through the portal.