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CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks | Step-by-step guide

In a notification to students, the board announced that the verification and re-evaluation portal is now live.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 07:45 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for Class 12 students on Tuesday morning after multiple delays.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for Class 12 students.(AI-generated image/Representational)

In a notification to students, the board announced that the verification and re-evaluation portal is now live and advised candidates to carefully follow the application process.

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal remained inaccessible on June 1.

Follow here for live updates on CBSE results re-evaluation

Verification of marks: Step-by-step guide

• Blurred scanned answer book – Enter the required page number(s).

• Answer book doesn't belong to me.

• Evaluated wrong set.

Step 5: Once completed, click "Save and Continue to Preview".

Step 6: If any changes are required, or if you wish to add another verification request, select "Make Another Verification Request".

Step 7: Once you are satisfied with the details, click "Proceed to Payment".

Step 8: A confirmation message will appear. After you click "Lock My Request and Pay Now", the request will be frozen and cannot be edited.

Step 9: Complete the payment online.

Step 10: After successful payment, download the application.

Step 11: Students can track the status of their verification request through the portal.

Re-evaluation: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Select the re-evaluation section.

Step 2: Select the subject.

Step 3: Enter the details of the question for which re-evaluation is being requested.

Step 4: Mention the question number.

For example, if the question is 1(a), enter "1(a)".

Step 5: Enter the page number where the question appears in your answer book.

Step 6: Mention the marks obtained for that question or section.

Step 7: In the "Marks Claimed" field, enter the marks you believe should be awarded.

Step 8: Provide the reason for the re-evaluation request. Avoid using general reasons and clearly explain the discrepancy.

Step 9: If required, add more questions for re-evaluation.

Step 10: Repeat the process for all questions for which re-evaluation is being sought.

Step 11: Click "Save and Continue to Preview".

Step 12: Review all details carefully.

Step 13: If another re-evaluation request is required, select the option to add another request.

Step 14: Once all details are verified, freeze the application and proceed. After freezing, no changes can be made. Verify the details and complete the online payment transaction.

Step 15: Once the payment is successful, download the application. Students can track the status of their re-evaluation request through the portal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks | Step-by-step guide
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