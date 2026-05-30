...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CBSE Class 12 score drop due to OSM: Teachers' body seeks withdrawal of notices

The Government School Teachers' Association wrote to the Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, claiming teachers must not be blamed for faulty OSM

Published on: May 30, 2026 02:25 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

The Government Schools Teachers' Association (GSTA) has urged Delhi education minister Ashish Sood to withdraw show-cause notices issued to teachers over the drop in the CBSE Class 12 Board marks pass percentage.

The Government Schools Teachers' Association (GSTA) wrote to the Delhi Education Minister to pull back show-cause notices issued to teachers over drop in Class 12 result due to faulty On Screen Marking (OSM) model(PTI)

In a letter, the association attributed the drop to shortcomings in the newly introduced On Screen Marking (OSM) system, which it said was implemented this year without adequate preparation and practical assessment.

The association claimed it had earlier suggested introducing the system on a pilot basis initially and expanding it only after assessing its feasibility and results.

According to the letter, teachers and evaluators faced several technical and practical difficulties during the evaluation process, including blurred scanned answer sheets, incorrect upload of answer booklets, missing pages and problems in reading scripts due to poor handwriting.

GSTA said these issues led evaluators to adopt "excessive caution" while marking answer sheets, which allegedly resulted in stricter evaluation in many cases.

The association requested the education minister to treat all notices and memorandums issued to teachers regarding the Class 12 results as "null and void" and called for a supportive environment to help teachers improve future academic performance.

 
cbse education delhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBSE Class 12 score drop due to OSM: Teachers' body seeks withdrawal of notices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.