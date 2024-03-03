CBSE considers policy on use of AI to prepare students for future jobs

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been planning to prepare a comprehensive policy on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an aim to prepare students for future jobs, and to foster creativity and innovation among them, officials aware of the development said. The logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education.(File)

According to officials, the plan was discussed during the CBSE’s department of Skill Education meeting held in November last year, and it was decided to constitute a committee consisting representatives from higher education institutions IITs, NITs, ministry of electronics and information technology, stakeholders from leading industry promoting AI globally, and officials from the board.

As per the minutes of the meeting, seen by HT, representatives from the AI-powered startups will also be part of the committee.

“The rapid advancement of AI is transforming the world, creating new opportunities, and challenges for students and educators alike. AI already has a significant impact on industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing and transportation, and is expected to play a greater role ahead. It is crucial that the students develop a strong foundation of AI skills to prepare for the jobs in future…“It is proposed that a comprehensive AI strategy for schools may be developed..,” the board proposed during the meeting as per the minutes.

Officials said that soon the committee will be formed and work will begin on the proposal, and it is likely to submit the recommendations by the end of April 2024.

According to the minutes, the committee will be mandated to make plans to develop AI skills among students and prepare them to compete for jobs in the 21st century economy.

“The committee will prepare strategies for improving students’ learning outcomes using AI and digital creativity tools, and also focuses on promoting social inclusion by providing access to education and opportunities for students with disabilities,” said a senior official from the board.

The policy will also provide professional development opportunities for teachers and educators. “The policy will also provide a roadmap for industry and academic partnerships,” the official added.

“The strategies will be made keeping the long term and short term goals in mind, with a set target to achieve them at the end of first, third and fifth year,” the official said.