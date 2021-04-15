CBSE decision on board exams: What states are doing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced its decision to cancel class 10 exams and deferring class 12 board examination. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other officials were present.

The step was taken in view of a steep nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. These exams were originally scheduled to be held in May and June.

PM Modi said that the well-being of students was the top priority for the government.

But before the CBSE order, many state governments had taken similar decisions. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have postponed their state board exams, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh said they are monitoring the Covid-19 situation.

Karnataka said it will conduct the exams as scheduled. Meghalaya too said it is ready to hold the state board exams for class 12 but will take a decision on class 10 exams after a review of the Covid-19 situation is completed.

In Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the coronavirus disease pandemic, the state government on Monday announced the postponement of state board exams for classes 10 and 12, which were scheduled to be held later this month. State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Wednesday that they will study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its class 10 exam before taking any such decision.

In Madhya Pradesh, the exams are likely to be conducted from the first week of June and the board will soon issue a new amended schedule, according to a spokesperson.

Chhattisgarh government had earlier put off class 10 exams which were scheduled to begin on April 15.

Tamil Nadu too had cancelled class 10 exams in February.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the other prominent national board besides the CBSE, said it will soon decide on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams.

"We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard," CICSE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told news agency PT on Wednesday.

This is the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams and it will affect over 21 lakh students across the country.

Last year, the board exams were partly cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment.

India is seeing a resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in 16 states. The total number of active cases in India has increased to 13,65,704. Schools have been closed again in 11 states.