CBSE declares Class 10 results, 94.4% students pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of the Class 10 board examinations. The overall pass percentage increased by 3.3 percentage points in comparison to pre-pandemic year 2019, when the exams of all subjects were held for the last time.

As many as 20,93,978 students had appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination this year, out of which 19,76,668 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.4%. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 99.04%. However, no theory examinations (externals) were held last year on account of the second Covid-19 wave in the country.

Like last year, girls performed better than boys. While the overall pass percentage of girls who appeared in the exams stood at 95.21%, around 93.8% of boys passed the exams. The pass percentage of transgender students was recorded at 90%, lesser than last year’s 100%.

Last year, students were evaluated on the basis of their final exams in classes 10 and 11, and their mid-year tests in 12th. The final score was drawn up by their schools using a 30-30-40 formula set by the CBSE. To streamline the process and avoid a repeat of 2021, CBSE announced a two-term board exam last year. While Term 1 featuring a 90-minute test in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format took place in November-December, the Term-2 theory examinations comprising two-long hour subjective examinations were conducted in April-May this year.

The board has given a 70:30 weightage to the Term-II and Term I performances. The syllabus for the exam was also rationalized by 30% because of time loss on account of the pandemic. The rationed syllabus was distributed evenly between the two-term examinations.

Continuing with the practice from the past two years, the board did not declare the merit list this year as well to avoid unhealthy competition between students. In the same spirit, the board will not be giving first, second, and third divisions to students this time. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1% of students scoring the highest marks in subjects.