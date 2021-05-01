Home / India News / CBSE releases marking scheme for Class 10 students, results likely on June 20
india news

CBSE releases marking scheme for Class 10 students, results likely on June 20

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks are for internal assessments, which have already been tabulated by schools as per the existing policy, and the remaining 80 are for the year-end board examinations.
By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 01:12 AM IST
CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj also directed composition of a ‘Result Committee’ in each school comprising of the school principal, five teachers from the school, and two external teachers from a neighbouring school.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal tests and assessments held throughout the year, days after it announced the cancellation of the board exams in view of the Covid-19 surge across the country. The results are likely to be announced on June 20, the board added.

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks are for internal assessments, which have already been tabulated by schools as per the existing policy, and the remaining 80 are for the year-end board examinations. The board has now announced that this 80-mark component will be calculated on the basis of different internal exams held during the year.

The board has also certified the weightage that is to be given to each of these tests. For instance, period or unit test will have 10 marks, half-yearly or mid-term exams will be of 30 marks, whereas pre-board exams will be of 40 marks.

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj also directed composition of a ‘Result Committee’ in each school comprising of the school principal, five teachers from the school, and two external teachers from a neighbouring school.

If schools have conducted more than one of the above mentioned tests, the result committee can decide the weightage of each test.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one on one assessment and record documentary evidences to certify the recommendations,” Bhardwaj said. Since all schools will have a different question paper, the board has asked them to “internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced that Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of internal tests and assessments held throughout the year, days after it announced the cancellation of the board exams in view of the Covid-19 surge across the country. The results are likely to be announced on June 20, the board added.

Usually, out of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks are for internal assessments, which have already been tabulated by schools as per the existing policy, and the remaining 80 are for the year-end board examinations. The board has now announced that this 80-mark component will be calculated on the basis of different internal exams held during the year.

The board has also certified the weightage that is to be given to each of these tests. For instance, period or unit test will have 10 marks, half-yearly or mid-term exams will be of 30 marks, whereas pre-board exams will be of 40 marks.

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj also directed composition of a ‘Result Committee’ in each school comprising of the school principal, five teachers from the school, and two external teachers from a neighbouring school.

If schools have conducted more than one of the above mentioned tests, the result committee can decide the weightage of each test.

“If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one on one assessment and record documentary evidences to certify the recommendations,” Bhardwaj said. Since all schools will have a different question paper, the board has asked them to “internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse boards cbse board exam results
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP