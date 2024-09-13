CCB files charge sheet in drug case at Bengaluru party

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police filed a charge sheet on Thursday against 88 people, including Telugu actress Hema, in connection with a drug bust at a party held near Bengaluru a few months ago. The investigation, which has unearthed widespread drug distribution at the event, also revealed the involvement of a dentist and other key players in supplying illegal substances. A CCB official confirmed that a 1,086-page charge sheet was submitted to the Bengaluru rural 8th additional district sessions court on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Speaking anonymously, a CCB official confirmed that a 1,086-page charge sheet was submitted to the Bengaluru rural 8th additional district sessions court. The comprehensive document details the illicit drug activities that took place during the event, marking a significant step in the investigation.

Titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise’, the party was organised by Vijayawada-based businessman L Vasu to celebrate the first anniversary of his company, Victory Event Management. Vasu also used the occasion to commemorate his 35th birthday on May 19. The event was hosted at a farmhouse near Electronic City in Hebbagodi, with an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh.

According to the charge sheet, several celebrities including Hema, who is Vasu’s family friend, were invited to the party. The invitees were reportedly informed in advance that the gathering would involve food, entertainment, and drugs, which contributed to its large turnout.

The investigation revealed that two dentists, Randhir Babu and Mohammad Abubakar Siddiqui, were responsible for distributing cocaine, MDMA, and hydro ganja at the party. Nine people, including Vasu, L Y Arunkumar, and Nigerian national Augustine Tada, have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Section 20 (B), for organising the event and facilitating drug distribution.

According to medical and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports, Hema is alleged to have consumed MDMA during the party. Another young actress present at the event did not consume any drugs and is being treated as a key witness in the case. The charge sheet names a total of 82 witnesses, including attendees and staff from the farmhouse where the party was held.

The CCB conducted a raid on the farmhouse on May 19, seizing 15.56 grams of MDMA, 6.2 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of hydro ganja, and two luxury cars hidden on the property. The raid, which took place during the party, resulted in the identification of 79 individuals, including 27 women, who tested positive for drug consumption.

Among the attendees were various fashion designers, college students, and employees of private companies from both Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, many of whom stayed at the party late into the night.