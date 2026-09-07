CCTV shows man’s narrow escape as Satya Niketan PG building collapsed in seconds

As rescue operations enter the second day after a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area, CCTV footage of the incident has captured the exact moment the structure collapsed.

After the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the building collapse. The circumstances that may have led to the building's collapse are now under investigation. (Screengrab/ANI)

At least six people have been killed in the collapse, and around 10 were injured and rushed to the hospital after being found in the rubble. Track LIVE updates here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies continue working at the site to clear the heavy debris.

Deep Dive What led to the collapse of the Satya Niketan PG building? The building collapsed while undergoing renovation work in the basement, which may have compromised its structural integrity. Why are students protesting after the Satya Niketan building collapse? Students are protesting due to alleged negligence in ensuring the safety of paying guest accommodations in Delhi, triggered by the tragic incident. How are authorities responding to the building collapse in Satya Niketan? Authorities are conducting rescue operations and have initiated an inquiry, with the Delhi Police registering an FIR against the building's owner for the incident.

The building collapsed on Sunday, while it was undergoing repair work in the basement. The building, which had five floors, was mainly occupied by Delhi University students.

Also Read | Renovation turns fatal: Student PG collapse near Delhi University campus kills 5, rescue ops continue

CCTV captures moment Satya Niketan building collapsed | Video

The footage from Sunday shows people starting to run away from the site as the building collapses. In this footage, a man is seen fleeing the scene as the building falls with dust and debris all around.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CM orders inquiry, students protest poor infrastructure

{{^usCountry}} After the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the building collapse. The circumstances that may have led to the building's collapse are now under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the building collapse. The circumstances that may have led to the building's collapse are now under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid this inquiry, the Delhi Police have also registered an FIR against the owner of the building.

“An FIR has been registered under BNS at PS South Campus against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons,” officials told news agency PTI.

Also Read | All illegal structures above 4 floors to be ‘immediately sealed’ in Delhi, guilty officials to be dismissed: MCD

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The collapse has also triggered questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital

Around 200 students from the ABVP, which is the student wing of the BJP, gathered at the Delhi Civic Centre on Sunday to protest for the resignation of the MCD commissioner.

The student group has alleged negligence and lapses in ensuring safety at paying guest accommodations for students in Delhi.