CCTV shows man’s narrow escape as Satya Niketan PG building collapsed in seconds

CCTV captures moment Satya Niketan building collapsed | Video
The footage from Sunday shows people starting to run away from the site as the building collapses. In this footage, a man is seen fleeing the scene as the building falls with dust and debris all around.
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CM orders inquiry, students protest poor infrastructure
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After the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the building collapse. The circumstances that may have led to the building's collapse are now under investigation.
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After the incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the building collapse. The circumstances that may have led to the building's collapse are now under investigation.
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Amid this inquiry, the Delhi Police have also registered an FIR against the owner of the building.
“An FIR has been registered under BNS at PS South Campus against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons,” officials told news agency PTI.
The collapse has also triggered questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital
Around 200 students from the ABVP, which is the student wing of the BJP, gathered at the Delhi Civic Centre on Sunday to protest for the resignation of the MCD commissioner.
The student group has alleged negligence and lapses in ensuring safety at paying guest accommodations for students in Delhi.
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Home/India News/CCTV shows man’s narrow escape as Satya Niketan PG building collapsed in seconds
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