CEC Rajiv Kumar slams those questioning voter turnout data during Lok Sabha elections: ‘Fake narrative…’

A day before the Lok Sabha election results, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday, June 3, claimed that the counting mechanism is robust and the process is codified so that no error can be found in it. Rajiv Kumar also hit out at those questioning the delay in releasing the final voter turnout during the seven-phase general elections. Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on June 3, 2024.(PTI)

"...We failed to understand the fake narratives of the faulty voter lists and turnout data that were going on during the elections. But we have understood it now," Rajiv Kumar, without naming anyone, said at a press conference in New Delhi. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

The Congress has raised questions over the big difference between the real-time voter turnout data and the final figures released by the Election Commission and said voters are worried about the "strange goings-on" in the poll body.

Other opposition parties have also questioned the delay in releasing the final voter turnout.

Rajiv Kumar also said the counting process for the postal ballots will start before the counting of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Section 54 A of RPA Act was introduced in 1954. At that time, there were not much people for postal ballots. On all centres, counting of postal ballots will start first. After only half an hour, EVM counting will start first. It happened in 2019, it happened in all 2022 Assembly elections, it happened yesterday also in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," CEC said.

Rajiv Kumar also dared the Opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them.

“The entire counting process is absolutely robust. We don't think anywhere there is a robust system like it. Every part is decided. The whole process is codified. Micro observers are in place. There cannot be any mistake in this process. Lakhs of people including counting officials, counting agents, micro-observers, ROs/AROs, Observers present during the world's largest counting exercise. Before the elections, EVMs were randomised. All candidates and agents were present to observe that who were present at the booth,” CEC Rajiv Kumar said.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, through a post on his social media handle, had alleged that calls were made by Union home minister Amit Shah to 150 district magistrates just days before the scheduled counting of votes (June 4). The ECI sought factual information and details from Congress general secretary.

The ECI press conference comes a day after a delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the poll panel to discuss issues related to the counting of votes. In their meeting with the poll body, the INDIA bloc said that ECI should issue clear, detailed guidelines for the counting process on June 4.

After meeting with ECI, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The vital importance of counting postal ballots first, and declaring the results of postal ballots first. This is very clearly stated in the statutory rule. This has been understood by the Election Commission over the years. Our complaint is that this statutory rule of this 2019 guideline has been given goodbye.”

Rajiv Kumar further said the largest-ever global delegation of 75 observers from 23 countries was thrilled by India's Electoral Marvel, which showcased unparalleled scale, meticulous planning, and integrity in the conduct of elections.

"4Ms: Identified, Confronted, and Tackled Muscle, Money, Misinformation and MCC Violations - impediments to free, fair, and transparent elections were addressed and responded to," he said.

Rajiv Kumar claimed that in the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body has not seen the violence.

"This is one of the general elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," he said.

Most exit polls have predicted The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections. A few exit polls predicted that the NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" target set by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.