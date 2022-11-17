Home / India News / CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal elections

CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal elections

india news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:14 PM IST

The chief election commissioner, as state guest in Nepal, will visit polling stations at Kathmandu and areas around.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.(ANI)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as an international observer for the upcoming general elections. Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as a state guest in Nepal from November 18-22 for federal and provincial elections to elect 275 members to Parliament and 550 members to seven provincial assemblies.

The chief election commissioner will visit polling stations in Kathmandu and areas around.

ECI also has a similar international election visitors program where members of other poll bodies are invited to experience firsthand India's general and assembly elections held periodically.

“The Election Commission of India has always been in the forefront with fellow Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and relevant international organizations/associations in promoting the cause of democracy worldwide, through bilateral as well as multilateral interactions and has always endeavored to promote contacts, facilitate exchange of knowledge and sharing of best practices with a view to strengthen democratic institutions and processes,” a release said.

ECI’s India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) has so far trained more than 2,200 officers from 109 countries, including Nepal, as part of capacity building initiatives. A capacity building program for 25 officials from Election Commission of Nepal is also scheduled to be held from 13th to 24th March 2023 at IIIDEM, according to ECI.

“Representatives from Election Commission of Nepal participated in the recently held International Conference hosted by ECI on Conference on ‘Role, Framework & Capacity of EMBs’ as a follow on to the Summit for Democracy’ ECI would be hosting two more International conferences on the theme of “Inclusive and Accessible elections” as also “Technology in elections” as part of Cohort activities under “Summit for Democracy – Year of Action”,” it added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out