Ceiling slab collapses at Kannauj railway station, several feared trapped

ByHaidar Naqvi
Jan 11, 2025 04:05 PM IST

Six people have been rescued, and about 8 to 10 are feared trapped under the rubble.

Kanpur: A major accident occurred at Kannauj railway station on Saturday after a ceiling slab of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed. Several workers and railway staff are feared to have been trapped under the debris.

The station was being renovated under the Amrit Bharat scheme, and a two-storey building was being constructed.(HT photo)
The station was being renovated under the Amrit Bharat scheme, and a two-storey building was being constructed.(HT photo)

A rescue operation was launched immediately, and injured individuals were taken to the hospital. So far, six people have been rescued, and about 8 to 10 are feared trapped under the rubble.

The station was being renovated under the Amrit Bharat scheme, and a two-storey building was being constructed. The collapse occurred early in the morning while work was being done to lay the ceiling slab.

After the incident, panic ensued, and locals rushed to the site, but were unable to help due to the heavy debris. Teams from SDRF, GRP, RPF, and the local police were engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
