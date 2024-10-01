Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrations erupt in UP's Titora village after SC asks IIT to grant admission to Dalit youth

PTI |
Oct 01, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Celebrations erupt in UP's Titora village after SC asks IIT to grant admission to Dalit youth

Muzaffarnagar , Celebrations erupted in Titora village of this district after the Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth from the village, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee.

Celebrations erupt in UP's Titora village after SC asks IIT to grant admission to Dalit youth
Celebrations erupt in UP's Titora village after SC asks IIT to grant admission to Dalit youth

Using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court asked the IIT Dhanbad to admit Dalit student Atul Kumar into its BTech course.

As the news spread, villagers started dancing with dhols and other musical instruments, and also distributed sweets in the village.

Rash Devi, the mother of Atul, said, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court directed the institute to give admission to my son."

Amit Kumar, the brother of the Dalit student, also expressed happiness.

While passing its order, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "We cannot allow such a young talented boy to go away. He cannot be left in lurch."

"We are of the view that a talented student like the petitioner who belongs to a marginalised group who did all to secure admission should not be left out... we direct that candidate is granted admission to IIT Dhanbad and let him be in the same batch to which he would have been granted admission if the fees would have been paid," the bench said in the order.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the top court to pass any order in the interest of justice.

The parents of Atul Kumar, 18, failed to deposit 17,500 as the acceptance fee by June 24, the deadline for depositing the requisite fees for blocking the seat.

The parents of the youth also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Jharkhand Legal Services Authority and the Madras High Court to save the hard-earned seat.

Atul, the son of a daily wager, belongs to a below poverty line family living at Titora village in Muzaffarnagar district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On