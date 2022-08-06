Celebrations in 'kisan putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar's village in Rajasthan| Video

Celebrations erupted at Jagdeep Dhankhar's native place in Rajasthan after he won the 16th vice-presidential election with a thumping majority on Saturday. Dhankhar, a former Bengal governor who was nominated by the NDA as its candidate for the poll, won 528 votes to become the next vice-president of India, defeating joint Opposition nominee Margaret Alva, who bagged 182 votes.

Locals in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu were seen gathered for a massive celebration with firecrackers.

Born on May 18, 1951, in Jhunjhunu's Kithana village, Dhankhar did his primary schooling there and later joined the Sainik School in Chittorgarh, on a full scholarship. After graduating from Sainik School, he joined Maharaja's College, Jaipur, in physics (honours).

Dhankhar, who had been associated with the Janata Dal and the Congress, joined the BJP in 2008 after a hiatus of nearly a decade. He came into the political limelight after assuming charge as Bengal governor in 2019.

While announcing his candidature for the vice-presidential election, the BJP had described Dhankhar as 'kisan putra', a move seen in the political circles as aimed at reaching out to the politically significant Jat community which had participated in huge numbers in the year-long farmers' protests on the borders of the national capital against agriculture reform measures unveiled in June 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Dhankhar at the latter's residence soon after the election result was announced. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP national president JP Nadda and Union minister Piyush Goyal also extended their best wishes to Dhankhar.

His rival Margaret Alva also took to Twitter to wish the vice-president elect.

