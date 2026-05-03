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Cement cos in Meghalaya imported nearly 3 lakh mt of coal without valid papers: HC-appointed panel

Cement cos in Meghalaya imported nearly 3 lakh mt of coal without valid papers: HC-appointed panel

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Shillong, Two cement companies in Meghalaya have been accused of violating prescribed norms in the transport of over 2.93 lakh metric tonnes of coal, a high court-appointed committee said in its latest report.

Cement cos in Meghalaya imported nearly 3 lakh mt of coal without valid papers: HC-appointed panel

The single-member panel of retired judge B P Katakey pointed out that the two companies transported the dry fuel from outside the state between February 2025 and February this year "without obtaining mandatory approvals under the Standard Operating Procedure , 2024".

Justice B P Katakey heads the committee, appointed by the high court to oversee compliance with its directions on curbing illegal coal mining and transportation.

In its report submitted to the court on Friday, the panel noted that although the companies had applied on April 8 last year, seeking permission to transport coal for the period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026, no approval was granted by the competent authority.

The committee found that the transport of over 2.93 lakh metric tonnes of coal violated several provisions of the SOP, including the failure to obtain prior approval and non-filing of mandatory weekly returns.

The committee recommended expansion of the enforcement strategies adopted in East Jaintia Hills district to other coal-bearing regions of the state to curb the menace of illegal mining and transportation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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