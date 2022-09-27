Central marine research body makes seaweed-based product to fight fatty liver

As part of its ongoing research into medicinal properties of seaweed, the premier marine science body Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has come up with a nutraceutical product to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Named LivCure extract, the product is a unique blend of natural bioactive ingredients extracted from finest seaweeds with eco-friendly green technology, said scientists adding this is the ninth such product developed by the CMFRI that will be commercially produced and marketed by drug firms.

Its earlier products to combat a series of lifestyle diseases like as type-2 diabetes, arthritis, cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism and osteoporosis have good acceptance in the market, said CMFRI adding out of these nine products eight are from seaweeds and one from green mussel.

Also Read: Study: Pediatric liver disease increases type 2 diabetes risk

“Pre-clinical trials showed that LivCure extract proved to have the potential to inhibit different enzymes and various target receptors associated with dyslipidemia and pathophysiology leading to NAFLD. This helps improve liver health, reduce the disposition of fatty substances, and maintain other liver/lipid parameters within the clinically acceptable limits”, said Kajal Chakraborty, principal scientist at the Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of the CMFRI. He said bioactive contents from seaweed were used to develop the latest nutraceutical product.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said their consistent studies found the nutraceutical does not have any side effects as established by detailed preclinical trials. “It has proved that long-term oral administration of this product will not lead to general organ or systemic toxicity”. The technology will be out-licensed soon to those in the pharmaceutical industry for commercial production, said CMFRI.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, director of Kochi-based CMFRI, said for the last few years, his organisation’s main focus is on research on seaweeds mainly for developing natural products beneficial to improving human health.

“Seaweeds are often termed as the wonder herbs of the ocean due to their potential pharmaceutical properties. Recently, this marine macroflora is gaining immense attention in nutraceutical industries due to its protective function against chronic diseases”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Marine experts said there is intense research worldwide to understand the health benefits of seaweed. It is one of the predominant oceanic flora and these marine herbs are considered as prolific source of bioactive compounds.

The CMFRI is planning to increase cultivation of seaweed in a big way to compensate fishers during lean seasons.

Last year CMFRI had launched large-scale farming of indigenous seaweeds in Lakshadweep. Besides drugs, seaweeds are used in a big way in food products like sauce, cosmetics, paint and other products.