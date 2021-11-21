Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Central team to assess rain damages in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and chief minister N Rangasamy had appealed to the Centre to depute a central team to the UT when it visits neighbouring Tamil Nadu since Sunday.
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy had said he had pleaded with the Centre to earmark interim relief to the Union Territory to tackle the situation arising out of heavy downpour for almost 10 days under the influence of northeast monsoon.(AP)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 06:48 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An inter ministerial central team would assess the damages the recent torrential rain caused in farm and other sectors in Puducherry during its visit in the Union territory (UT) on Monday. 

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and chief minister N Rangasamy had appealed to the Centre to depute a central team to the UT when it visits neighbouring Tamil Nadu since Sunday. After visiting the rain ravaged areas in Tamil Nadu, the team would arrive at Puducherry and visit the rain hit areas here between 4.15pm and 6.30pm, and would also hold meetings with Lieutenant Governor and CM, official sources said. 

The CM had said he had pleaded with the Centre to earmark interim relief to the Union Territory to tackle the situation arising out of heavy downpour for almost 10 days under the influence of northeast monsoon. The release of water from certain dams in neighbouring Villupuram district had caused heavy inflow of water into the rivers here and large tracts of farm lands were inundated.

There were reports of collapse of huts and houses. One person drowned in Malattar river in Madukarai recently. The territorial administration had also procured the services of the National Disaster Rescue Force to assist the people to move to safer places. 

A detailed report on rain havoc had been prepared by the government, which would be handed to the Central team, sources said. Puducherry and Karaikal bore the brunt of the havoc caused by torrential rains.

puducherry ut rainfall
