Central vista project: 7 firms in race to build new Parliament

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:15 IST

New Delhi: Seven firms have evinced interest in the construction of the new Parliament building after pre-qualification bids invited by the Centre for its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project closed Tuesday.

A senior official aware of the development said that seven firms have submitted their bids, which will be under consideration. “It will take two to three weeks to shortlist the bidder based on their technical qualifications,” the official added.

Hindustan Times has verified the submission documents of the seven firms, which specify similar work completed in the past seven years, ongoing projects, as well as tentative plans to indicate manpower requirement, sourcing of materials, and establishment of facilities such as for fabrication, among other things.

Mumbai-based construction and civil engineering company ITD Cementation India Limited, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, NCC Limited (head quartered in Hyderabad), PSP Projects Ltd based in Ahmedabad, Tata Projects and Uttar Pradesh state government undertaking U.P. Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited filed their bids online seeking to construct the triangular shaped building with a built-up area of approximately 60,000 metre square on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had invited pre-qualification bids in a two-bid system to construct the new Parliament building adjacent to the current Parliament building.

The bid document offered an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore, which it referred to as “a rough guide” to the project. It laid out strict eligibility criteria based on a firm’s past work — such as having built an assembly hall of minimum 1000 capacity and a building with a basement — as well as experience of ongoing projects, average monthly turnover, and net worth, among other factors.

Construction on the new Parliament building, which will comprise halls with greater seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, offices for members of Parliament, as well as a courtyard, dining facilities and a lounge for lawmakers, is likely to begin after the Parliament’s winter session.

“The construction work will begin post the Parliament’s winter session. It is expected to be completed by end of the year 2022,” said Bimal Patel, managing director of HCP Design, Planning And Management Private Limited, the architecture firm which won the bid for the redesign of Central Vista last year.

“The proposed work is of very prestigious nature and is required to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit of 21 months with the highest standards of quality and workmanship,” the bid document said.

“The proposed new Parliament Building shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. The plinth of building shall match with plinth of existing building which is approximately 1.8 metre above the ground level,” the document stated.

The bid document also specified that 50% of the workers will need to be skilled for work of stone masonry, carving, fresco, furniture, and adequate health and safety measures would need to be taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Centre will provide land free of cost to the contractor for establishing a labour camp within Delhi NCR area. The contractor shall make his own arrangement of transportation of labour from labour camp to site for working in three shifts.

CPWD had additionally modified the pre-qualification bid and stated that contractor in collaboration with CPWD shall arrange on-site skill training for at least 30% of unskilled workers through reputed institutions like CPWD National Training Academy, CIDC, ITI, National Institute of Construction Management (NICMAR). National Academy of Construction or any similar reputed and recognised institute managed or certified by state or Central Government.

“The contractor may have to execute the work in three shifts with large man power of skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled workers, experienced and professional supervisors of engineers,” it said.

It will be the contractor’s scope to arrange the labourers, Patel told HT. “They will plan and arrange for the required labour.”

CPWD, which is the project implementation arm of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, specified that existing Parliament building shall continue to function during the entire period of execution of this project.

The new Parliament complex, which has an earlier deadline of 2022 under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will be among the first plans to be finalised and tendered out. The redevelopment will also see North and South Block turning into a museum as well as new administrative offices with an underground metro on either side of the avenue.

On January 21, Hindustan Times reported that the new Lok Sabha hall would be big enough to house up to 1,350 parliamentarians for joint sessions.