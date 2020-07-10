Work on new Parliament begins, construction to start post winter session

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:44 IST

The pre-qualification bids to construct the new Parliament building, an integral part of the Central Vista’s redevelopment project, will close on July 14 and its construction is likely to begin after the Parliament’s winter session, officials aware of the development said.

Earlier this month, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) began the process to select a firm to construct a new Parliament building which will come up adjacent to the existing Parliament.

CPWD invited pre-qualification bids in a two-bid system to construct the new building, which will comprise halls with greater seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, a foyer, offices for members of Parliament, as well as a courtyard, dining facilities and a lounge for lawmakers. A Constitution gallery is also likely come up in the foyer.

“The proposed work is of very prestigious nature and is required to be completed strictly within the prescribed time limit of 21 months with the highest standards of quality and workmanship,” the bid document said.

The bid document offered an estimated cost of Rs 889 crore, which it referred to as “a rough guide” to the project. It laid out strict eligibility criteria based on a firm’s past work — such as having built an assembly hall of minimum 1000 capacity and a building with a basement — as well as experience of ongoing projects, average monthly turnover, and net worth, among other factors.

“The proposed new Parliament Building shall be of reinforced cement concrete framed structure building. The plinth of building shall match with plinth of existing building which is approximately 1.8 meter above the ground level,” the document stated.

The ground plus two-storey triangular-shaped building with a built-up area of approximately 60,000 metre square, is set to come up on plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, which currently houses a reception, boundary walls and other temporary structures. The current Parliament building, which is over 90 years old, will continue to house the famed Parliament library and function in tandem with the new Parliament.

“The construction work will begin post the Parliament’s winter session. It is expected to be completed by end of the year 2022,” said Bimal Patel, managing director of HCP Design, Planning And Management Private Limited, the architecture firm which won the bid for the redesign of Central Vista last year.

The bid document also specified that 50% of the workers will need to be skilled for work of stone masonry, carving, fresco, furniture, and adequate health and safety measures would need to be taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose of prequalification is to assess the technical and managerial competency and financial soundness of the interested bidder.

CPWD, which is the project implementation arm of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, specified that existing Parliament building shall continue to function during the entire period of execution of this project.

“The existing Parliament Building shall continue to function during the entire period of execution of this project, therefore utmost care is required to minimise construction noise, dust free area and other construction activity related issues,” the document stated.

“The contractor may have to execute the work in three shifts with large man power of workers, supervisors and professional engineers” the bid document said.

“In view of high degree of security concerns at site and the work itself, stringent access control measures shall be exercised for entry and exit of manpower, material and construction equipment,” it stated.

The plan to build a new parliament building had received two key approvals, including from the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee, towards the end of April. The proposal was also cleared by the Central Vista committee.

On July 1, the new Parliament building also got the nod of the Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), which had sought a revised building plan and made suggestions such as incorporating public art along the fencing and the gates of the Parliament complex.

It further noted that the height of the building along the periphery of the boundary wall should be up to 3.6 meters “so as to ensure that the new Parliament building is visible from the adjoining roads and presents an aesthetically pleasing street picture.”

“The suggestions made by DUAC have been taken into account and necessary changes have been made. More detailed plans will be made as the project progresses. Plans for incorporation of public art will also be detailed out,” Patel said.

The new Parliament complex, which has an earlier deadline of 2022 under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, will be among the first plans to be finalised and tendered out.

The redevelopment will also see North and South Block turning into a museum as well as new administrative offices with an underground metro on either side of the avenue.

On January 21, Hindustan Times reported that the new Lok Sabha hall would be big enough to house up to 1,350 parliamentarians for joint sessions.