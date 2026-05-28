Centre says ‘accept responsibility for CBSE OSM glitches, corrective measures underway’

Amid the CBSE results fiasco, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the board has begun the revaluation process for the Class 12 examinations and has top agencies, including IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to oversee the OSM technology.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government promises corrective measures.(ANI)

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He added that the board has collaborated with four PSU banks – SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank – for integrated payment gateways to support the process.

Speaking to reporters during a CBSE meeting, Pradhan said, “CBSE has involved top agencies, including IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras, to oversee the technology. Four PSU banks — SBI, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank — have integrated payment gateways to support the process.”

He added that the government acknowledges the discrepancies that took place during results, adding that it accepts responsibility and promises corrective measures.

“The government acknowledges some discrepancies, accepts responsibility, and promises corrective measures. Officials will ensure that no student query is left unresolved and accountability will be ensured at all levels…”

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{{^usCountry}} “Around 17 lakh students took part, with nearly 98 lakh answer copies — about 40 crore scanned pages in total. For the first time, CBSE has introduced a digital evaluation system, aiming for transparency and student‑centric reforms. Students can now access their scanned answer sheets to check marks and raise queries. So far, about 4 lakh students have retrieved their answer sheets, covering nearly 11 lakh copies.” ‘Backed by secure platform’, says CBSE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Around 17 lakh students took part, with nearly 98 lakh answer copies — about 40 crore scanned pages in total. For the first time, CBSE has introduced a digital evaluation system, aiming for transparency and student‑centric reforms. Students can now access their scanned answer sheets to check marks and raise queries. So far, about 4 lakh students have retrieved their answer sheets, covering nearly 11 lakh copies.” ‘Backed by secure platform’, says CBSE {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid criticism over its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, CBSE in a post on X said that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is backed by a secure and robust IT platform and clarified that no compromises and vulnerabilities were reported in the actual evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid criticism over its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, CBSE in a post on X said that the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is backed by a secure and robust IT platform and clarified that no compromises and vulnerabilities were reported in the actual evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

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The board defended the digital evaluation process, saying the platform is secure and has undergone multiple quality and security checks. It further assured students that answer books were processed through “multiple quality-control mechanisms.

Also Read: Blow-by-blow account of Rahul Gandhi and CBSE's faceoff over ‘massive tampering' claim

Why was the OSM system under fire?

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) new OSM system for Class 12 evaluation has come under criticism following a rise in complaints over alleged glitches and discrepancies during the re-evaluation process.

The controversy largely centres around claims by students that the scanned copies of answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting, triggering concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatches in the digital evaluation system.

What is OSM?

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On-Screen Marking (OSM) was introduced by CBSE for Class12 Board results starting 2026. Under this system, students continue to write exams in the same format but answer sheets are scanned digitally and evaluated online - which the board argues eliminates errors and reduces manual intervention.

As reported earlier by HT, some teachers had raised concerns over the new system, saying the lack of digital infrastructure and poor connectivity could pose potential problems.

Speaking to HT after the results, some school principals and teachers claimed that the system was introduced too quickly and teachers did not receive enough training.

"Many teachers, particularly in government schools, were not sufficiently familiar with the technology. Ideally, OSM should have been implemented next year after wider preparation," the principal said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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