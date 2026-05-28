Blow-by-blow account of Rahul Gandhi and CBSE's faceoff over ‘massive tampering' claim

Claims and counterclaims were exchanged between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday as the former alleged “massive tampering” with the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to assess Class 12 board exam papers. Rahul Gandhi has targeted CBSE and demanded answers over the discrepancies flagged by many. (HT file)

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the CBSE failed to answer questions raised over alleged irregularities in the evaluation.

CBSE’s new OSM system was used for digital evaluation of answer sheets for class 12 exams this time. The issue heated up after reports of glitches, alleged mismatches in answer scripts, and online trolling of a student who flagged discrepancies in his evaluated papers, appeared on social media.

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Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘massive tampering’ Gandhi, on X, claimed that “millions of children across the country and their parents” were left “in shock” due to alleged manipulation in CBSE exam results.

“There has been a massive tampering in the CBSE exam results, leaving millions of children across the country and their parents in shock,” Gandhi wrote. He alleged that the company COEMPT, which was awarded the contract related to the digital evaluation process, had earlier operated under the name Globarena and was involved in controversies in Telangana in 2019.

“Name changed but the intent the same, the nature the same,” Gandhi said.

He questioned why the contract was awarded to the company and alleged that procedures may have been bypassed. “This isn't a mistake, it's a deliberate conspiracy,” he wrote.

“And Mr Modi? As always, no answers, no accountability, no shame,” he wrote, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi also raised four questions regarding the award of the contract: