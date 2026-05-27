‘No accountability’, says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's silence amid CBSE class 12 results fiasco

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of remaining silent over what he described as “massive tampering” in the CBSE class 12 exam results. Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi over class 12 CBSE results fiasco (@INCIndia)

“There has been massive tampering in the CBSE exam results, leaving millions of children across the country and their parents in shock,” Gandhi wrote on X.

“And Mr Modi? As always — no answers, no accountability, no shame.”

Calling it a “deliberate conspiracy”, Gandhi alleged that the company COEMPT, which was awarded the CBSE contract, had carried out a similar exercise in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena.

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“The company COEMPT, which was handed this responsibility, had already pulled off the same stunt in Telangana in 2019 under the name Globarena,” he said.

“Name changed — but the intent remained the same. Everyone knew the history, yet the contract was still awarded. The future of 1.85 million children was handed over to such a company, and no one batted an eye,” he added.

The Congress leader also raised a series of questions in his post:

- Why was the CBSE contract awarded to COEMPT, and under whose directions?

- Which rules and procedures were bypassed in awarding the contract?

- If COEMPT had previously been embroiled in controversy under the name Globarena, why did CBSE fail to conduct background checks?

- What is the connection between COEMPT’s management and the Modi government?