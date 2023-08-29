Centre announces ‘National Space Day’ on Aug 23 to mark Chandrayaan 3 moon landing

Marking the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon’s south pole, the Union cabinet on Tuesday announced August 23 will be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’. India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon. (PTI file photo)

“Today, the whole country and the union cabinet is celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, and the cabinet endures this historical achievement by the scientists of our nation. Welcoming this move, the cabinet has approved 23 August to be celebrated National Space Day. The cabinet congratulates ISRO for achieving this remarkable feat,” said information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur.

“The continuous efforts made by our scientists has helped India become the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon and it only goes to show how our scientists are ready to break barriers in search of knowledge. Whatever the Pragyan rover will inform us, it will help us embark towards new leads in space development and understand the mystery of the moon and even beyond that”, he said.

Thakur also welcomed the participation of women in the space sector and the Chandrayaan 3 mission.

“Many women scientists have immensely contributed to India’s space program and the Cabinet is proud that in the case of Chandrayaan 3’s success it continues to be the same and it will motivate women in the coming age. Cabinet congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership towards the Indian space program and under his guidance, Indian space program is leading the way towards new glory”, he said.

India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04pm on August 23 making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on the moon after a 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union.