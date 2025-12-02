Centre appoints Madhav Khurana special public prosecutor in Red Fort blast case

The Centre has appointed senior advocate Madhav Khurana as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) to conduct proceedings in the Red Fort blast case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (File photo/PTI)

The government said Khurana has been appointed to handle the trial and all related matters in NIA case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI before the NIA Special Court and the Delhi High Court.

The home ministry, in a notification dated December 2, 2025, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 15 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 18 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the Central Government hereby appoints Shri Madhav Khurana, Sr. Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor.”

His term will be for three years from the date of the notification’s publication, or until the trial is completed, whichever comes earlier, the notice added.

The announcement comes as the NIA has so far arrested seven individuals linked to Delhi blast case, which investigators say is connected to a “white collar” terror module unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

At least thirteen people were killed and more than two dozen injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated inside a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort. The vehicle was allegedly driven by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi.

The car was registered in the name of accused Amir Rashid Ali.

Earlier today, a Delhi court extended the police custody of Amir Rashid Ali for another seven days. Ali was earlier remanded to a seven-day NIA custody on November 26, ahead of the expiry of his 10-day remand on November 27, reported news agency PTI.

Arrested on November 16, Ali was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Tuesday.

Investigators have examined 73 witnesses so far, including several of those injured in the explosion, as the probe continues.