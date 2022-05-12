Centre backs Supreme Court verdict on sedition, but cautions against overreach

The Union government on Wednesday said it respected the Supreme Court’s decision putting sedition on hold and will work to ensure the law is not misused but added that all organs of the governments needed to respect one another and not cross the “lakshman rekha” (boundary).

The government also hit out at the Opposition, hours after the apex court effectively put on hold the 152-year-old colonial-era penal provision, and asked the Centre and states to desist from arresting people or prosecuting them under the contentious provision until the Union government reviews it.

Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijiju said he respected the top court’s decision but added that there was a “lakshman rekha” (boundary) that no one should cross. “We’ve made our positions very clear and also informed the court about the intention of our PM (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). We respect the court and its independence. But there’s a lakshman rekha that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit,” Rijiju told reporters. “We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws,” he added.

Just as the government should respect the court, the latter too should respect the government, the Union minister said. “We have clear demarcation of boundary and that lakshman rekha should not be crossed by anybody,” he added.

Earlier this week, the government told the Supreme Court that it will review the contentious provision and said PM Modi’s impetus to protect civil liberties and shed colonial baggage spurred its decision. The court was hearing an array of petitions pressing for striking down Section 124A on grounds of infringement of fundamental rights and rampant abuse.

Junior law minister SP Singh Baghel said it was the duty of the government to prevent misuse but added that sedition had happened in the country, and therefore there was a need for amending the law.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure that the law is not misused. There are some laws that require amendments. The proposal in this regard has been made and its affidavit has also been filed by the government in the Supreme Court,” he told ANI.

“Sedition has happened in the country. A great example of this is the assassination of two former prime ministers. There is a need for an amendment to the law and people’s opinions will also be taken on this. The government believes that the sedition law should not be misused politically. But the definition of sedition will have to be changed and clearly defined,” he added.

Rijiju, in a series of tweets, also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the court’s decision which criticised the Centre. “If there is one party that is the antithesis of freedom, democracy and respect for institutions, it is the Indian National Congress. This party has always stood with Breaking India forces and left no opportunity to divide India.”

He also said former PM Indira Gandhi was guilty of trampling free speech and making Section 124A a cognisable offence for the first time . “When it comes to trampling over free speech, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji is a Gold Medal Winner! We all know about the Emergency but do you also know she imposed Article 356 over 50 times! She came up with the idea of a “committed judiciary” to weaken the judiciary, our 3rd pillar!” Rijiju tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Supreme Court order must be viewed in the context of the overall positive suggestion of the government that it wishes to examine the matter that was “duly accepted” by the apex court.

“The Supreme Court order must be viewed with the overall positive suggestions of the government that it wishes to examine the matter. It has been duly accepted by the court,” said party spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

