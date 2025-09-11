Centre closely monitoring situation in Nepal, helpline set up for stranded Indians: Goyal

Patna: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that Indians stranded in Nepal amid widespread protests need not worry, as the centre is closely monitoring the situation and has made all necessary arrangements for their safety. Patna, Sep 11 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference at the BJP office, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Rahul Sharma)

Addressing a conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters in Bihar’s Patna, Goyal said the government has issued a dedicated helpline and is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

“Yesterday I also spoke to the Indian ambassador there. They are taking care of our people. A helpline has been started, and anyone with concerns can reach out. Our mission will provide full assistance in bringing back all Indians,” he said.

Referring to India’s evacuation record, he added, “You all have seen our track record. We have brought our people back even from the midst of big wars.”

He expressed hope that peace would soon return to Nepal after Kathmandu and other cities are being rocked by the so-called “Gen Z protests” by youth organisations against the government’s restrictions on social media platforms and its failure to tackle corruption.

India on Tuesday expressed sorrow at the death of 19 people in widespread public protests in Nepal that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and called for restraint and the resolution of all issues through peaceful means and dialogue.

Speaking on Indo-US trade ties, Goyal said that the first tranche of the trade agreement between the two countries would be ready by November. “Since March, discussions have been progressing in a very positive environment. Both sides are satisfied with the progress,” he said.

Goyal also attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent over abusive remarks made against PM Modi’s mother at an opposition event.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to Bihar’s growth, Goyal said the union cabinet approved two major projects — the Mokama–Munger four-lane road and the doubling of the Bhagalpur–Dumka rail line — with a combined outlay of ₹4,447 crore on Wednesday.

He added that Bihar is witnessing rapid progress under the “double-engine government” of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.