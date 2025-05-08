We need to adopt AI than fear it: Piyush Goyal

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged students to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) instead of fearing it, emphasising the technology’s potential to transform key sectors such as agriculture. Highlighting recent international trade agreements, Goyal said free trade deals—such as the one with the UK—will open up job and business opportunities in sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT services, financial services, AI, and quantum computing. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“AI cannot replace human wisdom, but it can be a powerful tool for value addition, especially in agri-based businesses,” he said while inaugurating an AI lab at Galgotias University in Greater Noida and addressing its convocation ceremony.

Goyal underlined the importance of ethical AI use, particularly in a country where agriculture remains the backbone of the economy. “We need to adopt technology with a sense of responsibility,” he said.

The minister also predicted that India will become the world’s third-largest economy within the next two to two-and-a-half years and a developed nation by 2047, with its GDP growing from $4 trillion to an estimated $30-35 trillion. He envisioned universal access to basic facilities such as electricity, water, housing, and jobs, and pointed to infrastructure projects like the upcoming Jewar airport as symbols of the country’s progress.

Highlighting recent international trade agreements, Goyal said free trade deals—such as the one with the UK—will open up job and business opportunities in sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT services, financial services, AI, and quantum computing. He noted that under a new pact, Indians working in the UK will be exempt from paying a 20–22% social security tax for up to three years, calling it a “game-changing opportunity.”

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bharat is scripting a new chapter of innovation and modern education,” he said, crediting the government’s vision for turning global challenges into opportunities.

Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO of Delta, the firm that developed the AI lab, said it was a ₹23 crore initiative aimed at providing students with practical exposure to AI applications in their education.

Among the dignitaries present were Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, MP Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Galgotias University CEO Dhruv Galgotia, and vice-chancellor Suneel Galgotia.

MLA Singh said India’s strength lies in its ability to harness technology like AI in the education sector. MP Mahesh Sharma advised students to build strong character and follow best practices to succeed and make the nation proud.