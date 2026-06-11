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Petrol blended with 22%, 25% and 30% ethanol to now be excise duty-free

Govt said there will be a nil excise duty rate for fuel blends that conform to BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards).

Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 09:49 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The government of India has extended the central excise duty exemptions on fuel to petrol blended with 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent and 30 per cent ethanol, according to an official notification.

Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri fills E85 fuel in a car during the during the launch of E85 fuel (a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol)(ANI)

There will be a nil excise duty rate for fuel blends that conform to BIS standards (Bureau of Indian Standards), the notification dated June 10 said.

The Union government previously, in March end, reduced excise duty on domestic petrol and diesel by 10 per litre each to protect consumers from rising international oil prices. The duty cuts will reduce oil companies’ losses on auto fuels without any reduction in pump prices of petrol and diesel.

The government had also imposed duties on exports of diesel by 21.5 per litre and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 29.5 a litre to ensure vital fuel products are domestic available in view of the West Asia crisis that has witnessed disruptions in global energy supplies.

Amid disrupted global energy supplies and soaring brent crude prices, fuel rates have been hiked four times by oil making companies in India, beginning May 15.

In the previous hike on May 25, state-owned fuel retailers increased diesel prices by 2.71 per ​litre and petrol by 2.61. With the last increase, fuel prices at the pump went up by about 7.5 per litre since May 15.

 
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