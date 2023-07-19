Centre eases Covid-19 rules for international flyers, drops RTPCR tests

As India's Covid-19 cases are hitting a record low, the union health ministry on Wednesday eased guidelines for international travelers by dropping the earlier requirement for RT-PCR-based testing of a random two percent subset of flyers. According to the ministry, the move will come into effect from July 20 and will be applicable at all points of entry including airports, seaports, and land borders.

According to the ministry, the move will come into effect from July 20 and will be applicable at all points of entry including airports, seaports, and land borders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the ministry also said that the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed by airlines as well as international travelers in the context of Covid shall continue to apply.

Revised guidelines for international passengers

According to the health ministry, all travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.

During travel, the ministry said, “In-flight announcements about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed, preferable use of masks and following physical distancing shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.” It added, “Any passenger having symptoms of Covid during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol and the said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon arrival, the “de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing,” said the new guidelines.

“Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol. All travelers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19," it added.

India's Covid cases

On Wednesday, the country reported 49 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload standing at 1,464. According to the data from the health ministry, the total number of cases since the pandemic erupted in early 2020, stands at 44.9 million, with a recovery rate of 98.81%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}