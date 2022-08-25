Centre extends Ayushman Bharat scheme benefits to transpersons

The Centre on Wednesday announced the addition of transgender persons as beneficiaries of the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY).

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ministry of social justice and empowerment to provide composite health care services to the transgender community under AB-PMJAY, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday at a briefing. The Central government-run insurance scheme offers beneficiaries an annual cover of ₹5 lakh.

Calling the MoU “one-of-its-kind that will give impetus to ensuring rightful and respectable place for transgenders”, Mandaviya said, “It was much-required as this community is often not able to avail health care delivery services. The current government has been making efforts to ensure services reach these marginalised communities.”

The MoU will extend health care benefits to all persons holding a certificate issued by the National Portal for Transgender Persons, said a statement issued by the health ministry.

There are close to 480,000 transgender persons registered under the scheme, Mandaviya said.

The social justice ministry will fund the ₹5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum, said the statement. A comprehensive package is being prepared for the transgender category, including the existing AB-PMJAY packages and specific packages such as sex reassignment surgery, and other treatment modalities,said Mandaviya.

The eligible beneficiaries will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB-PMJAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. There are 25,000 such hospitals in the country.

According to the government statement, the scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other Centre or state-sponsored schemes.

The MoU was signed by RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority and R Subramanyam, secretary department of social justice and empowerment.

“This MOU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in society. The move, which provides special health care benefits to the transgender community, goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community”, said Mandaviya.

“It is only apt that the MOU is being signed at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre today, as he championed for an inclusive society with equality across all population groups in the country. The government is working in a decisive way to not only recognise rights of the transgender community, but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare. Disadvantaged communities can progress with dignity and self reliance with collaboration of ‘Sarkar and Society,’” he added.

