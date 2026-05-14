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Centre extends CBI chief Praveen Sood's tenure by one more year

The Indian government extended CBI director Praveen Sood's tenure by one year, ensuring continuity in anti-corruption efforts amidst dissent from Rahul Gandhi.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
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The Union government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood by one more year, beyond his current term that was to end on May 24, according to a government order.

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood by one more year.(Handout)

“The appointments committee of cabinet, based on the recommendations of the selection committee, has approved the extension in tenure of Praveen Sood, IPS (Karnataka cadre, 1986 batch) as Director, CBI, for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026,” the ministry of personnel said in an order.

The decision to extend Sood’s tenure was taken in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Gandhi had given a strong dissent note on the process of CBI director’s selection, saying he does not want to be a part of a “biased exercise”.

His extension came under the provisions of a 2021 law, following amendments in the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, which governs the functioning of CBI.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

central bureau of investigation narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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