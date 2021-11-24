Centre extends PMGKAY, beneficiaries to get free-of-cost foodgrains till March 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another four months as a part of the government’s economic response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. All beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) will continue to receive free-of-cost five kilograms of food grains per person every month till March 2022.

Phase-I of the scheme was operational from April to June last year during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19. The scheme was further extended till November 2020 as the economy was still reeling in the aftermath of lockdowns and several virus-related curbs. The third phase of the scheme was operational from May to June 2021 during the devastating second Covid wave and was extended again till November.

The government said that the fifth phase of the PMGKAY scheme would entail an estimated additional food subsidy of ₹ 53344.52 crore, with a total outgo of about 163 lakh metric tons. Taking to Twitter, Union minister of agriculture and farmers' welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that the decision will benefit more than 80 crore people.

“The Union government, led by Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, has expanded the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. With this important decision to extend the scheme from December 2021 to March 2022, more than 80 crore people of the country will continue to get free food grains every month,” Tomar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Under the PMGKAY scheme, the Centre has so far allocated a total of almost 600 lakh metric tons food grains to the States and Union territories, which, the government said, is equivalent to about ₹2.07 Lakh Crore in food subsidy.