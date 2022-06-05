Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre following policy of 'denialism' on J&K: Farooq Abdullah
india news

Centre following policy of 'denialism' on J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Referring to the recent incidents of violence in the valley, Farooq Abdullah said the security situation there has crumbled but “they (the central government) want to project normalcy to the world when it is the exact opposit
National Conference president said the first step to resolving a problem is to acknowledge that it exists.(File photo)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:02 PM IST
PTI |

National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of pursuing a policy of “denialism” on Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of presenting a rosy picture of the violence-marred region.

Abdullah, a former chief minister, was speaking to party workers at Surankote in the border district of Poonch.

Referring to the recent incidents of violence in the valley, he said the security situation there has crumbled but “they (the central government) want to project normalcy to the world when it is the exact opposite.”

“What normalcy are they talking about? Is it normal that three Army soldiers get injured in a blast in Shopian, a non-local banker shot dead by militants in Kulgam, and another non-local labourer shot dead, and another injured by militants in Budgam in a single day,” he said.

He said the first step to resolving a problem is to acknowledge that it exists.

“The party which is running the show at centre is living in denial. It wants everyone to keep their heads down and pretend all is well in Kashmir, including Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Abdullah asked party workers to work in tandem to make the party stronger at the grass root level.

Earlier, he made a brief stopover at Hir Pura on Mughal road and met a number of party's local unit functionaries.

“National Conference has witnessed rocky roads since its very inception but with the overwhelming support of people, it was able to tide over those challenging periods.

“As long as people are with us, no power can dislodge the National Conference which is not just a party, but a movement,” he said.

The same day, Abdullah also visited Sawijan-Gagrian near zero line in the district to condole with the bereaved families who lost their members in a road accident the previous day.

Four people, including a minor girl, were killed and seven others injured when a cab fell into a gorge in Sawjian village on Saturday. Meeting the families, Abdullah offered special prayers for the deceased, and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, a party spokesperson said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP