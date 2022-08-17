Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre grants ‘Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants ‘Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 07:55 PM IST
The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies
Billionaire Gautam Adani.(HT_PRINT)
PTI |

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government, official sources said Wednesday.

They said the all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about 15-20 lakh per month.

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies, they said.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee, they said.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z ' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP