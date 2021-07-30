Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Centre introduces guidelines to provide framework for sharing biological data
india news

Centre introduces guidelines to provide framework for sharing biological data

The bio-grid will be the national repository of biological knowledge, information and data.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Union Minister for State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh(PTI Photo)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday released a set of guidelines in a bid to bring about a well-defined framework and guiding principle to help in sharing of biological information and data generated by research groups across the nation.

“The Biotech-PRIDE (Promotion of Research and Innovation through Data Exchange) Guidelines will facilitate this and enable exchange of information to promote research and innovation in different research groups across the country,” a statement said. The Union minister also launched the website of the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC).

The aim behind the guidelines is to provide a framework for sharing and exchanging biological knowledge, information and data. “It will be applicable to high-throughput, high-volume data generated by research groups across the country. These guidelines do not deal with generation of biological data but are a mechanism to share and exchange information and knowledge generated according to existing laws, rules, regulations and norms of the country,” the statement said.

The new framework will also ensure in avoiding duplication and ensuring better decision-making and equity of access. It further said that the guidelines will act as a mechanism for sharing data publicly and within a reasonable period of time after data-generation ensuring maximum utilization of the data.

Singh said that the guidelines will be implemented with the help of the IBDC at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). Later, the existing datasets and data centres will be bridged to this IBDC which will be called bio-grid.

The bio-grid will be the national repository of biological knowledge, information and data. It will also be responsible for enabling exchange of data, developing measures for safety, standards and quality for datasets and establishing detailed modalities for accessing data, Jitendra Singh said.

Singh said that being a nation with a population of over 135 crore and due to India’s heterogenous nature it was necessary to have its own exclusive database for Indian research and solutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jitendra singh
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP