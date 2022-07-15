Centre issues advisory on monkeypox prevention; says situation under control

The Union health ministry on Friday issued an advisory on the prevention and management of monkeypox, urging people with a history of international travel to avoid contact with sick people and dead or wild animals, a day after Kerala reported the country’s first case of the virus infection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry also urged citizens to visit the nearest health facility if one comes in close contact with a monkeypox-affected person or an area with the affected people or animals.

“Travelers should avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions. (Avoid) Contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals, including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes),” the advisory said.

“(Avoid) Eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders)... Contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals,” it added.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Monkeypox is transmitted through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks.

A man from Kerala’s Kollam district, who recently returned from the UAE, was on Thursday confirmed as India’s first case of monkeypox, prompting the Union government to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to the southern state. Kerala health minister Veena George said the man subjected himself to treatment the same day his close contact in the West Asian country tested positive for monkeypox.

“As of now things are under control and there is absolutely no need to panic. All contacts have been traced and are being closely monitored,” a senior central government official aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union government advised citizens to visit the nearest health facility if they develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox, such as fever with rash. “A person of any age having history of travel to affected countries within last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash AND one or more of the following signs or symptoms: swollen lymph nodes; fever; headache; body aches; profound weakness [SHOULD SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE]… even one case of monkeypox is to be considered as an outbreak,” the advisory said.

“A detailed investigation by the Rapid Response Teams need to be initiated through IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme)..,” it added.

Amid a global surge in cases, India has stepped up vigil at all international entry points and officials have been directed to identify and collect samples of passengers arriving from Africa who showed symptoms related to the disease. A LINE ON HOW MANY CASES FROM HOW MANY COUNTRIES SINCE WHEN…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All samples are currently being sent to the Centre’s apex virology lab – Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology – in Pune for testing through the IDSP network of the respective district or state.

On May 25, the ministry had directed all airport health, seaport and land border authorities to step up vigilance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON