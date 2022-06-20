Centre issues ‘Agnipath’ recruitment notice, enrollment to begin from July

In the wake of the nationwide uproar by youths and the Opposition over the central government proposed new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for the defence sector, the Centre on Monday issued a notification for the recruitment of cadets under the programme by launching an online portal for the registration of prospective ‘Agniveers’.

The development comes a day after the Union ministry of defence ruled out any kind of rollback in the new scheme, and said that ‘Agnipath’ aspirants will be rejected if they have been accused of arson or vandalism.

“Registration will be opened from July 2022 by respective AROs for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer technical (aviation/ammunition examiner), Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical, Agniveer tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer tradesman 8th pass per the ARO rally schedule,” the notice said.

The circular also stated that recruitment will be done based on the Army Act, 1950 for a duration of four years, which includes the training period.

The ‘Agnipath’ scheme proposes recruitment of youths between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for a four-year tenure, with a one-time exception of up to 23 years for this year only.

Recruitments will be done based on a common entrance test, medical test and physical test. The ranks allotted to ‘Agniveers’ will be considered distinct from the regular ranks in the army, with the force having a distinct insigna as well.

A ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of ₹10.04 lakh (inclusive of taxes) will be provided to the recruits after their discharge from the service, the notice said.

Around 25% of each ‘Agniveer’ batch will be enrolled into the regular cadre of the Indian Army, and will also be provided with a skill certificate.

“Every individual who wants to join the armed forces through the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will have to submit a pledge that they were neither a part of any protest, nor were they involved in any violence. Nobody can join the forces without police verification... We have made the provisions,” said Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs, in a press conference in Delhi on Sunday.

He also alleged that the protests were instigated by “inimical forces” and some coaching institutes, adding that discipline was paramount for the armed forces.

The protest against the scheme today entered its sixth day, with a ‘Bharat bandh’ being observed on Monday.