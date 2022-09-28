Centre orders blocking of websites, social media accounts of PFI, affiliates

The Centre ordered the blocking of websites and social media accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight affiliates to prevent them from propagating their activities hours after they were banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) late on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, or any other online presence of PFI, Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation (Kerala) were being permanently blocked. The content they posted was also being removed.

Also Read:Ban on PFI part of BJP’s undeclared emergency: SDPI | Top 10 updates

PFI, RIF, and AIIC’s websites were blocked by the time of filing this report. The blocking of others was under process on the orders of the department of telecommunications, said an official, who did not want to be named.

The official said directions were being sent to social media companies including Facebook and Twitter to take down the accounts or any content related to PFI, which is now a terror organisation.

PFI has been declared an “unlawful association” and is also barred from issuing any press statements.

A second official said WhatsApp accounts linked to PFI, CFI, RIF, and other affiliates will be monitored and any anti-national activity will be prosecuted. If the PFI or any of its affiliates open any proxy social media accounts or websites for their activities, those can be blocked too, the second official added.