Centre lists top 10 states with the highest active Covid-19 cases. Check details here

Amid a record rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across India, the central government on Monday shared the list of the top 10 states and Union territories in the country with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, with over 670,000 active Covid-19 cases, tops the list by a magnitude, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, all of which have reported more than one lakh active Covid-19 cases. Next on the list are Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, states which have between 100,000-60,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Here's the list of the top 10 states and Union territories in India with the highest active Covid-19 cases at 8am on April 19:

1. Maharashtra (672,037 cases)

2. Uttar Pradesh (191,457 cases)

3. Karnataka (133,562 cases)

4. Chhattisgarh (128,019 cases)

5. Kerala (94,009 cases)

6. Delhi (74,941 cases)

7. Tamil Nadu (70,391 cases)

8. Madhya Pradesh (68,576 cases)

9. Rajasthan (67,135 cases)

10. Gujarat (61,647 cases)

Meanwhile, India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus disease cases till now, with a record 273,810 new Covid-19 infection on Monday, taking the country's overall infection tally past 15 million, second only to the United States globally. The death toll from Covid-19, too, rose by a record 1619 to reach 178,769, according to the Union health ministry's data. In the last 24 hours, as many as 144,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested so far, with 13,56,133 samples tested on Sunday. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,38,52,566.