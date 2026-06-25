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Centre may ask airlines to review surcharges and additional prices if crude rates stabilise

Currently government reviews ATF prices on a fortnightly basis, based on movement of global crude prices.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 02:10 pm IST
ANI |
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The Union government may ask airlines to review surge charges and additional fares if fuel prices remain stable over a longer period, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.

The Union government may ask airlines to review surge charges and additional fares if fuel prices remain stable over a longer period, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.(PTI (File))

Speaking with reporters, Naidu said the Centre was closely monitoring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and was in discussions with airlines to assess whether the recent decline in prices was sustainable.

Also Read| Oil prices today: Brent crude falls to $73 as Trump orders DOJ probe into oil companies over gas prices

Currently government reviews ATF prices on a fortnightly basis, based on movement of global crude prices. Besides it has also created a 10,000 crore price stabilisation fund to support airlines in times of distress due to West Asia crisis.

"So you can see how important the Indian government is considering this issue right now," he noted.

Amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis, the government has capped ATF prices for domestic scheduled operators, reduced airport charges, and extended support under the Emergency Credit Linkage scheme.

 
price of crude oil union government ministry of civil aviation
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