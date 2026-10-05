Centre notifies appointment of three high court chief justices as Supreme Court judges

The Centre on Monday notified the appointment of three Chief Justices of high courts as judges of the Supreme Court of India.
According to the notification issued by the Department of Justice, the three judges appointed to the Supreme Court are Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat high court; Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi high court; and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana high court.
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The appointments have been made by the President of India in exercise of the powers conferred under the Constitution of India.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the three names on September 28. With the apex court currently having a working strength of 34 judges, the appointments will take its effective strength to 37 once the new judges take oath.
The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The sanctioned strength was recently increased from 34 following the Supreme Court Amendment Act, 2026.
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