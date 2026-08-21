Jharkhand High Court stays cancellation of JSSC CGL, CDPO exams ordered by Hemant Soren govt

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) exam and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) exam. The cancellation of these recruitment exams was ordered by the Hemant Soren government following massive protests by students and job aspirants in the state. Job aspirants and students during a protest against the Jharkhand government over the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination following an alleged paper leak, and irregularities in other competitive exams, at Albert Ekka Chowk, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. (PTI)

The high court put a stay on the state government notification cancelling appointments made through JSSC-CGL and CDPO exams, news agency PTI reported, citing a lawyer.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the state government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations and appointments, providing relief to newly appointed officers who had challenged the decision.

On August 18, the JMM-led government directed cancellation of 22 exams while ordering a probe into 23 other exams held since 2014. The exams which have come under the scanner were conducted by the JPSC, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and outsourced agency TDPL.

The CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has interrogated 37 suspects in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination 2023.