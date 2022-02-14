Centre okays funds to modernise police force

New Delhi: A central scheme to modernise and improve police forces in all states and union territories will continue for another five years, the home ministry has said.

The umbrella scheme of Modernisation of State Police Forces (MPF) has been approved for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday. The scheme has a total financial outlay of ₹26,275 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the MPF scheme, provision has been made for internal security, law and order, adoption of modern technology by police, assisting states and union territories for narcotics control and “strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country.”

The Centre will provide ₹4,846 crore for the modernization of state police forces.

The other salient feature of the scheme is to develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities to aid scientific and timely investigation through modernization of resources. The government has approved ₹2,080.50 crore under the central scheme for the modernisation of forensic capacities.

An amount of ₹18,839 crore has been allocated for security related expenditure for the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected northeastern states and areas affected by left wing extremism (LWE). Violent incidents in LWE affected areas have come down drastically after the implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan for combating the Maoist insurgency, the home ministry said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE related schemes with Central outlay of Rs.8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to Most LWE Affected Districts & Districts of Concern to consolidate the gains,” it said.

The government has allocated ₹350 crore to raise India Reserve Battalions and Specialised India Reserve Battalions.

It has extended the central sector scheme of assistance to states and union territories for narcotics control with an outlay of ₹50 crore.