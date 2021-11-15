Centre permits export of 50mn doses of Covovax, say officials

NEW DELHI: The Centre has permitted the export of around 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) as part of a tie-up with US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc, according to people familiar with the developments.

Covovax has not been approved yet for emergency use in India. The government approval for the export of Covovax will help avoid wastage of nearly 10 million stockpiled Covovax doses which are due to expire in December. The vaccines were produced as part of SII’s agreement with Novavax Inc. for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373.

SII chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla earlier told HT in an interview that his company intended to keep Covovax and Sputnik Light, the first component of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, for exports.

“That is my sort of thinking and discussion with the government; and we are sort of aligned on that because Covishield is churning out enough volumes for the country… We do not need to increase the volumes; in fact anything more we make, we hope to export…,” Poonawalla said in an interview last month.

On September 20, India’s health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, also announced that India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, intended to resume export of surplus vaccine doses to “fulfil its commitment towards the world”. India stopped exports in April this year to accelerate the domestic inoculation drive at a time the second wave of Covid-19 infections exploded in the country.

A person aware of the details on Monday said SII is likely to start production of Sputnik Light, its second vaccine aimed at exports, either this month-end or early next month.

“We believe the manufacturing of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine could start anytime around month end or early next month as the company has got the requisite permissions in place and we have been made to understand that other requirements are also being arranged,” said a person aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

In his interview, Poonawalla confirmed the tie-up with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that markets the Russian vaccine globally.

“We recently tied up (with RDIF); we have done a tech transfer, I am told which has been successful. And we will start making some trial batches in a month or two,” said Poonawalla.

“Just to clarify, it is for Sputnik Light, not for Sputnik V. That product has its own complications in terms of its process which is being streamlined, but in the meanwhile we said look we can help RDIF with Sputnik Light, and may be in January we can launch a few million doses,” he added.

RDIF in the past stated that the partnership intends to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

Poonawalla also explained the decision to keep vaccines such as Sputnik Light doses for export purposes.

“Yes, that will be mainly for exports; unless it is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), I do not want to give any other vaccines to Indian citizens so that they do not get inconvenienced and harassed with the travel restrictions which are sadly there for all these countries. Unless you are WHO approved, and you have seen what has happened with Covishield. My statement on that is since Covishield is now an established and an accepted product in so many countries for Indian citizens to use as a certificate for entry, I do not want to vaccinate and again restart that process unless we are running short or there is some other emergency,” said Poonawalla.

