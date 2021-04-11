Centre halts exports of Remdesivir amid rising Covid-19 cases

The Centre on Sunday banned the export of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country. “India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on 11.04.2021, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Injection Remdesivir used in the treatment of COVID patients. There is a potential of a further increase in this demand in the coming days,” the government said in an order.

The order said seven Indian companies are producing Remdesivir injection under a voluntary licensing agreement with US company Gilead Sciences, adding that they have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month. “In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves,” it said.

The order also said that all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir have been advised to display on their website, details of their stockists or distributors to facilitate access to the drug. "Drugs inspectors and other officers have been directed to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing. The State Health Secretaries will review this with the Drug Inspectors of the respective States/UTs," it added.

The department of pharmaceuticals has been in contact with the domestic manufacturers to ramp up the production of Remdesivir, it also said.

India on Sunday recorded 152,879 new cases of Covid-19, witnessing another record in the daily tally. It also recorded 839 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 169,275. The active cases have increased to 1,108,087 comprising 8.29% of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the Union health ministry said.