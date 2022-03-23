Centre revokes Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures

The ministry of home affairs revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) containment measures in view of “overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government” to deal with the pandemic. The health ministry advisories on Covid containment measures, however, will continue, including the use of face masks.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in an order, advised all states and union territories “to consider appropriately discontinuing” issue of orders and guidelines under the DMA Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures.

"The States/UTs may continue to follow the SoPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for Covid containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including COVID Appropriate Behaviour," the order reads.

India has been witnessing a sustained decline in daily Covid cases, with the positivity rate staying below 0.5% even as Europe and China see another surge. On Wednesday, India reported 1,778 new Covid cases and 62 deaths as the active caseload stood around 23,000.

Bhalla said that significant capacities have been developed over the last 24 months for the management of the Covid pandemic. Citing the steep decline in Covid cases over the last seven-week, the official said that "no further order may be issued" by the ministry of home affairs to extend the provisions of the DM Act.

"However, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories on COVID containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic."